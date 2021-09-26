Awaam Ki Awaaz: KU professor thanks LG Sinha for acknowledging his suggestion

The Lt Governor had underlined the indispensable need for inculcating the problem-solving skills, logical, creative and scientific temper in the children in the realm of education in post Covid scenario.

“He (Prof Ishaq) also outlined the efforts of the Department of School Education which is working continuously on the lines of the New National Education Policy,” Sinha had said about Prof Ishaq’s suggestions.

Prof Ishaq said that the keen interest shown by Lieutenant Governor in his suggestions and his elaborate response bears testimony to the fact that education and governance is in safe hands in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. “This goes to show your statesmanship, in-depth understanding and stewardship in leading the UT towards a bright future,’ he said.

“I have been serving in the University of Kashmir over the last twenty years and at present am holding the additional charge of Director, Centre for Career Planning and Counselling (CCPC), University of Kashmir,” he added.