Awaam Ki Awaaz: KU professor thanks LG Sinha for acknowledging his suggestion

Srinagar: Prof. Geer Mohammad Ishaq, a Kashmir University professor has expressed his gratitude to Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha for mentioning his suggestion on reforming education post COVID-19 scenario in Jammu and Kashmir.
“This is to express my heartfelt thanks and gratitude to LG Sinha for acknowledging my suggestions on improving school education in J&K during his monthly programme Awaam Ki Awaaz,” said Prof Ishaq, who is Professor of Pharmacology at Kashmir University. In his monthly Radio programme that was broadcast on September 19, the Lt Governor Sinha has termed Prof Ishaq’s suggestions as the most thought-provoking steps related to reforms in school education.
The Lt Governor had underlined the indispensable need for inculcating the problem-solving skills, logical, creative and scientific temper in the children in the realm of education in post Covid scenario.
“He (Prof Ishaq) also outlined the efforts of the Department of School Education which is working continuously on the lines of the New National Education Policy,” Sinha had said about Prof Ishaq’s suggestions.
Prof Ishaq said that the keen interest shown by Lieutenant Governor in his suggestions and his elaborate response bears testimony to the fact that education and governance is in safe hands in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. “This goes to show your statesmanship, in-depth understanding and stewardship in leading the UT towards a bright future,’ he said.
“I have been serving in the University of Kashmir over the last twenty years and at present am holding the additional charge of Director, Centre for Career Planning and Counselling (CCPC), University of Kashmir,” he added.