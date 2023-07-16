Awaam Ki Awaaz | Land to landless, house under PMAY will empower marginalised: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that land to landless and house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) would empower the marginalised sections of the society while Prime Minister’s Food Supplementation for Priority Households would benefit a large section of the society. An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that dedicating the 28th edition of ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’ programme to the local people and all the stakeholders engaged in the Amarnath Yatra, the LG said, “The J&K administration is pledged to work for the welfare of the poor and the vulnerable sections of the society. The ambitious scheme to provide land to landless and a house under PMAY will enhance quality of life and empower the marginalised.”
He said that food security to poor people was the fundamental civilisational value.
“Prime Minister’s Food Supplementation for Priority Households Scheme will benefit a large section of society and it will ensure their well being,” Sinha said.
He thanked all those who were working with determination and commitment to make the spiritual Amarnath Yatra a pleasant one for the yatris.
“The spiritual odyssey symbolises the tradition of kindness and compassion for one and all. This pious yatra inspires us to build a bright future for J&K rooted in human dignity, social equality, and justice,” the LG said.
Highlighting the major decisions taken by the J&K administration, he said that the poor, underprivileged, and the deprived were the priority of the administration and every possible effort was being made to fulfill their basic needs and promote their ease of living.
Sinha called upon all the sections of the society to remain vigilant against the elements that were misleading the people and working against the interest of the poor.
“People should not remain hostage to the past. We must join the transformational journey of the present to build a golden future of J&K. Youth is our hope for the prosperous J&K and all arms of the government should work as a team to provide them all the essential support,” he said.
The LG also voiced the inputs received from Jammu’s Loviesh Kumar, Mudasir Ahmad Mir from Shopian, Veena Jamwal from Samba and Preeti Sharma, a textile artist from Jammu on strengthening the role of Panchayati Raj Institutions in SMART villages and promotion of textile art in J&K.
“More than 41,000 citizens have joined the MYGOVJK platform and are voicing their opinion on various topics. Enthusiastic response on these idea-feedback platforms has strengthened public participation in the policy-making,” he said.
The LG also congratulated Dheeraj Bismil and Nighat Nasreen on winning the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar 2023 for their rich contributions to Dogri and Kashmiri languages, and Balwan Singh Jamoria on winning the Bal Sahitya Puraskar.
ALTAF BABA and GHULAM MUHAMMAD report from Baramulla
During the ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’ programme, LG Sinha hailed a young woman and three students of Baramulla district for their remarkable achievement in agriculture entrepreneurship and for developing a low cost apple-grading machine.
He applauded Safeena Mushtaq, a young woman from Baramulla for her remarkable achievement in setting up a ‘Model Integrated Farm’.
Praising her efforts, the LG said that after her successful agripreneur skills, she had become a role model for several other women in the area.
Safeena, a young woman from north Kashmir's Delina village completed her MA Economics in 2020.
Without wasting her time, Safeena started mushroom cultivation on her land in Delina.
After getting formal training from the Department of Agriculture, Baramulla, Safeena soon started weaving her success story and her economic fortunes changed thereafter.
Encouraged by the mushroom cultivation, Safeena diversified her entrepreneur skills and successfully set up a ‘Model Integrated Farm’ of flower saplings and vegetable seeds.
The new agricultural initiative by Safeena gained the attention of several other educated women of the area who are now visiting her to seek her expertise in the ‘Model Integrated Farm’ initiative.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Safeena said that she was encouraged by the praise she received from the LG.
She said that such encouraging remarks provide much needed enthusiasm to strive for doing more in the field.
Safeena said that the agriculture sector could change the fortunes of unemployed youth and with the assistance of the J&K government, especially the Department of Agriculture, the youngsters could achieve their economic goal.
“I believe in roots and our roots are in the agriculture sector,” she said.
“Despite being well educated I did not waste my time after government jobs and was optimistic that my land will surely give me honourable income and I will be economically independent by focusing on agriculture related activities,” Safeena said.
The LG also hailed three students of Government Higher Secondary School, Kreeri, Shakir Ahmad, Adnan Mushtaq, and Furqan Rashid for their efforts to build a low cost apple-grading machine.
He lauded the trio for their feat of six-month effort to build a low cost apple-grading machine, which is expected to revolutionise the grading system, especially for being a portable device.
The device would also empower nearby farmers and guarantee fair prices for their goods.
The device effectively cleans and grades apples, giving farmers a much-needed tool to evaluate and market their harvest.
Shakir, Adnan, and Furqan identified this difficulty and, with the help of Javed Ahmad from Government Higher Secondary School, Kreeri, Baramulla and Surendra Bansode from the Pi Jam Foundation, set out to find a creative solution.
LG Sinha while praising the Baramulla youngsters said these individual small steps would make big changes in the journey towards sustainable development.