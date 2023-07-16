Awaam Ki Awaaz | Land to landless, house under PMAY will empower marginalised: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that land to landless and house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) would empower the marginalised sections of the society while Prime Minister’s Food Supplementation for Priority Households would benefit a large section of the society. An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that dedicating the 28th edition of ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’ programme to the local people and all the stakeholders engaged in the Amarnath Yatra, the LG said, “The J&K administration is pledged to work for the welfare of the poor and the vulnerable sections of the society. The ambitious scheme to provide land to landless and a house under PMAY will enhance quality of life and empower the marginalised.”

He said that food security to poor people was the fundamental civilisational value.

“Prime Minister’s Food Supplementation for Priority Households Scheme will benefit a large section of society and it will ensure their well being,” Sinha said.

He thanked all those who were working with determination and commitment to make the spiritual Amarnath Yatra a pleasant one for the yatris.

“The spiritual odyssey symbolises the tradition of kindness and compassion for one and all. This pious yatra inspires us to build a bright future for J&K rooted in human dignity, social equality, and justice,” the LG said.