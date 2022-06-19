‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’ LG lauds organisations, individuals for actively promoting yoga

As a run-up to the upcoming International Day of Yoga on June 21 to be observed on the theme ‘Yoga for Humanity’, the government is conducting various awareness programmes to maximize participation in yoga-related activities.

Yoga is a rare scientific method that improves physical and mental strength, creates a crystallized center in the individual, helps in managing stress, and promotes self-care, said the Lt Governor.

Expressing gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for working tirelessly to make yoga an integral part of people’s lives, the Lt Governor said, “Yoga is contributing to resilience against several diseases and through the unity of body and mind, it is providing a holistic approach to health and well-being”.