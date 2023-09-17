Awaam Ki Awaaz | LG thanks people for participation in Bhrashtachar-Mukt J&K campaign

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday thanked the people and civil society members of Jammu and Kashmir for their overwhelming participation in the Bhrashtachar-Mukt J&K campaign.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that during this month’s Awaam Ki Awaaz programme, the LG said, “J&K administration has a strict policy of zero tolerance against corruption. It is heartening to see collective efforts to get rid of the scourge of corruption and an integrated approach to strengthen transparency and accountability in the system to build progressive and prosperous Jammu Kashmir.”
He said that the whole-of-society approach adopted by the J&K administration was instrumental in empowering citizens, mobilising people against corruption, and reinforcing trust between the public and the government.
Sinha highlighted the significant role of Jan Bhagidari in creating a conducive environment for a progressive society.
“Amrit Kaal gives people a unique and historic opportunity to take a great leap forward and work with one resolve and one goal of building a strong and vibrant J&K,” he said. “India has emerged as a leading voice of the world and consensus on the New Delhi G20 Summit Declaration is a testimony of its vital role in bringing all the countries together to combat global challenges. With the successful conduct of the G20 Summit, J&K has also entered a new era of opportunities to tap its true potential.”
The LG appreciated Mukesh Kumar from Akhnoor and Ramban’s Rakesh Kumar for sharing their valuable suggestions for useful improvements in Bhrashtachar-Mukt J&K campaign and accountable and responsive governance.
“Probity should become a way of life. More such alert citizens should come forward and make their important contribution in the fight against corruption,” he said.
Sinha made a special mention of national award-winning teacher Reyaz Ahmad Sheikh from Anantnag and National Youth Brilliance Awardee Urfee Yousuf, a graduate student at S P College, Srinagar, for their dedicated service and contribution in the field of education.
He lauded the endeavours of retired school teacher Reva Raina of Bhaderwah and retired bank employee Uma Sharma of Jammu for creating the right environment of learning for out-of-school children.
The LG also congratulated the innovative farmers including Baldev Raj, Manzoor Ahmad, and Masrat Jan for their unwavering determination and continued pursuit of excellence in agriculture and allied sector.
During this month’s edition, he shared the inspirational success stories of the women and young entrepreneurs of J&K.
“New-age women entrepreneurs like Reetika Mahajan from Udhampur are leading the socio-economic growth of J&K,” Sinha said. “Gulshan Banoo of Hidyal village in Kishtwar has become a beacon of change in her district. Her entrepreneurial venture is a testament to talent, passion, and sheer determination.”
He also appreciated the efforts of Aamir Lone of Khadinayer, Baramulla, and Basit Hussain of Srinagar for venturing into developing greenhouse projects and beekeeping and establishing a spice unit.
“Youth have an instinctive attraction to big dreams and determination to build a brighter future,” the LG said.
He mentioned Bandipora's Muhammad Hussain who quit his MNC job in the quest for new discoveries and dreams and started his own business venture in sheep farming.
Sinha voiced the suggestions received from Som Datt Sharma from Jammu, Doda’s Rozy Bano, and Faizan-ul-Shafi regarding the promotion of regional languages in J&K, scaling up business units under self-help groups run by Rural Livelihood Mission, and promotion of agri-tourism for offbeat destinations.
He also shared the inputs from Afzal Siddiqui from Srinagar, Jammu’s Danish Samnotra, and Suheeb Ahmad from Shopian on the promotion of tourism as a career option for the youth.