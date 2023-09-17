Awaam Ki Awaaz | LG thanks people for participation in Bhrashtachar-Mukt J&K campaign

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday thanked the people and civil society members of Jammu and Kashmir for their overwhelming participation in the Bhrashtachar-Mukt J&K campaign.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that during this month’s Awaam Ki Awaaz programme, the LG said, “J&K administration has a strict policy of zero tolerance against corruption. It is heartening to see collective efforts to get rid of the scourge of corruption and an integrated approach to strengthen transparency and accountability in the system to build progressive and prosperous Jammu Kashmir.”

He said that the whole-of-society approach adopted by the J&K administration was instrumental in empowering citizens, mobilising people against corruption, and reinforcing trust between the public and the government.