AWAAM KI AWAAZ | Showcase vibrant, progressive J&K during India’s G-20 presidency: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday called for showcasing a vibrant and a progressive Jammu and Kashmir during India’s G-20 presidency.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the people of J&K through the 21st edition of monthly radio programme ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’, the LG termed India’s presidency of G-20 as a unique opportunity to showcase the potential of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’.
He called upon the youth clubs, women entrepreneurs, tourism entrepreneurs, and innovators to come together to showcase vibrant and progressive J&K during India’s G-20 presidency. “It is an opportune moment for J&K to showcase its cultural richness and tourism potential on the world stage,” the LG said.
He also invited suggestions and ideas from the citizens through My Gov J&K and WhatsApp number of ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’ for the G-20 events to be conducted in J&K.
Sharing his thoughts on the recently-concluded ‘My Town My Pride’ campaign, the LG said that the urban connect movement was celebrated as a festival of vibrant urban local self-governance.
“Jan Bhagidari is reflection of a progressive society. It paves the way for ‘bottom-up’ approach in governance and helps us formulate the policies as per public needs. The recently-concluded ‘My Town My Pride’ campaign was aimed at energising the Urban Local Bodies and directing development efforts in urban areas through community participation, he said.
The LG said that awakening of people’s power in the direction of inclusive development was the first step.
“We all have to make our contribution to bring a positive change in the expansion of infrastructure facilities, cleanliness campaigns, environmental protection, economic activities and green space, lake, river and heritage conservation,” he said.
The LG also shared inspiring stories and voiced several suggestions of citizens received from across J&K.
Making a special mention of Dr Sanya Khan from Doda who is dedicatedly working for women empowerment and gender equality, the LG congratulated her for special focus on inclusiveness and expressed hope that her work would inspire others to greater effort and success.
He complimented Rankaj Sadotra from Bishnah, Jammu who is providing an enabling environment for a youth club and building a bridge between the administration and the public.
“Youth engagement in villages and towns through youth clubs is building a robust social system,” the LG said.
He said that Saima Shafi from Srinagar had made an immense contribution to popularise pottery.
“Artists always work from their inner source of inspiration. We must appreciate and applaud the creativity of our artists who are an intrinsic part of our priceless artistic and cultural heritage,” the LG said.
Highlighting that Self-Help Groups had become vital agents for bringing about a change in the society, he said, “The success story of Yasmina Jan from Pulwama makes us feel immensely proud, who with the help of Rural Livelihood Mission, became Tral’s first dry fruit seller.”
Noting that around five and a half lakh rural women were associated with handicrafts, and household and small-scale industries, besides looking after their family and contributing in farming activities, the LG called on all sections of the society to come forward and contribute in the development of women power.
He said that only through social cooperation and encouragement, the whole country would be able to appreciate and acknowledge the wonderful work done by the women.
The LG talked about Self Help Groups of Prabha and Aasia Bano and said tat they were doing an outstanding work and making their villages centres of trade and commerce, and eventually turning Kathua district as a leader in furthering women empowerment.
He lauded the efforts of Sajan Gupta, Nikhil Randhawa, Sohan Lal, and Raman Gupta from Jammu, who have been identified as outstanding agri-entrepreneurs and have emerged as role models for the younger generation.
The LG also shared suggestions received from Sachin and Raman Jotshi from Jammu, Mushtaq Ahmad Sheikh from Anantnag, Rashid Chowdhary from Rajouri, Mehreen Altaf from Srinagar on various issues including measures to promote the iconic Balidan Stambh complex, connecting youth with stories of freedom movement, interventions for soil health management, transforming district libraries into vibrant centres of knowledge and wisdom, making morning assemblies in school more engaging, and establishing helpdesks in government departments with expansion of e-office.
Responding to the suggestions, the LG said, “Many brave martyrs of J&K have made immense contributions in the freedom struggle and ensuring the unity and integrity of the country. To remind the youth of Jammu Kashmir of the glorious history and sacrifices of great men and women, culture and achievements is imperative to motivate the younger generation to contribute towards nation building with a greater sense of responsibility and zeal.”
Referring to the suggestion of transforming district libraries, he said that new books would be added soon to the existing stock of all district libraries.
“In last one year, work has been done on priority for renovation of all the district libraries, besides stocking of better books and facilities,” the LG said.
He expressed his gratitude to the citizens for sending their invaluable suggestions and actionable points and assured them that necessary action would be taken by the concerned departments.