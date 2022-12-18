AWAAM KI AWAAZ | Showcase vibrant, progressive J&K during India’s G-20 presidency: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday called for showcasing a vibrant and a progressive Jammu and Kashmir during India’s G-20 presidency.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the people of J&K through the 21st edition of monthly radio programme ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’, the LG termed India’s presidency of G-20 as a unique opportunity to showcase the potential of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’.

He called upon the youth clubs, women entrepreneurs, tourism entrepreneurs, and innovators to come together to showcase vibrant and progressive J&K during India’s G-20 presidency. “It is an opportune moment for J&K to showcase its cultural richness and tourism potential on the world stage,” the LG said.

He also invited suggestions and ideas from the citizens through My Gov J&K and WhatsApp number of ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’ for the G-20 events to be conducted in J&K.

Sharing his thoughts on the recently-concluded ‘My Town My Pride’ campaign, the LG said that the urban connect movement was celebrated as a festival of vibrant urban local self-governance.