Awaam Ki Awaaz | Youth dedicated to build peaceful, prosperous J&K: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that the youth were dedicated to building peaceful and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that dedicating the 29th edition of ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’ programme to the unsung heroes and the youth of J&K, the LG said, “Youth is the age of determination, dreams and dedication. Youth is the power of transformation. Today, J&K is witnessing the creative power of the young generation, determined to create a better future and dedicated to building a peaceful and prosperous J&K.”

He congratulated the people of J&K for their enthusiastic participation in the Independence Day events.

“On the occasion of Independence Day, the entire J&K with unity, brotherhood and one emotion dedicated themselves to contribute in the journey of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and faster and inclusive economic development. Now we have to move forward with a new resolve and determination for all round development of J&K and the country,” Sinha said

He also paid homage to the great personalities of J&K who have contributed significantly for the development of the society.