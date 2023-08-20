Awaam Ki Awaaz | Youth dedicated to build peaceful, prosperous J&K: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that the youth were dedicated to building peaceful and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that dedicating the 29th edition of ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’ programme to the unsung heroes and the youth of J&K, the LG said, “Youth is the age of determination, dreams and dedication. Youth is the power of transformation. Today, J&K is witnessing the creative power of the young generation, determined to create a better future and dedicated to building a peaceful and prosperous J&K.”
He congratulated the people of J&K for their enthusiastic participation in the Independence Day events.
“On the occasion of Independence Day, the entire J&K with unity, brotherhood and one emotion dedicated themselves to contribute in the journey of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and faster and inclusive economic development. Now we have to move forward with a new resolve and determination for all round development of J&K and the country,” Sinha said
He also paid homage to the great personalities of J&K who have contributed significantly for the development of the society.
“In every corner of J&K, the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign is recognising and paying solemn tribute to those unsung heroes whose stories of valour and selflessness continue to rekindle the flame of patriotism, bridging gaps and building bridges,” the LG said.
He said that unprecedented progress registered across the sectors, empowerment of every section of society was a matter of pride for every citizen of J&K.
“This year, on Independence Day, we have resolved to create new opportunities for the youth and to ensure prosperity and empowerment of women. The government is already preparing an effective, long-term strategy and we must come together to contribute and realise this dream,” Sinha said. “Let us together build a glorious future for all.”
He shared the success stories of women entrepreneurs who are inspiring others with their determination and commitment.
“Dream, dedication, and hard work are keys to success. Extraordinary achievement of Asiya Jan from Pulwama in beekeeping is motivating others to dream big,” the LG said. “Ramban’s Heena Lateef is scripting a shining success story of women entrepreneurship. With her food-processing unit, Heena is also empowering other women.”
He made a special mention of Tabinda and Nazia Kausar of district Doda who have become entrepreneurs and employers by utilising the opportunity provided by the Tejaswini scheme of Mission Youth.
Appreciating Mumtaza Begum of Bandipora for making a significant mark in the field of sheep farming, Sinha said that the life story of determination and courage of Mumtaza Begum was inspiring others and was now paving the path for new entrepreneurs in this sector.
He shared the achievements of Lalita Devi of Basantgarh and 50 other women from her Self-Help-Group who were marching with confidence towards the goal of economic empowerment.
The LG also recalled his meeting with Asha Malviya, a female cyclist from Madhya Pradesh who was on her cycle tour of India for the last 10 months.
Progressive farmers like Abdul Ghani Sheikh and Pritam Singh from J&K also received a special mention.
“After Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for promotion of millets as a food that will help take nutrition to the remotest parts of India and the world, farmers are turning to this smart crop,” he said. “Baramulla’s Abdul Ghani Sheikh is the first farmer who has started millet cultivation. Pritam Singh of Kishtwar has seamlessly integrated agriculture, horticulture, and dairy, and has become a beacon of hope for those agripreneurs who wish to innovate, experiment, and aspire.”
Sharing the suggestions received from Nishad Ahmad and Surjeet Singh from Jammu regarding Safai Karamcharis and education and all-round development of Valmiki community, Sinha reiterated the commitment of the government to work for the welfare of Safai Karamcharis, Valmiki community, and other deprived sections who were excluded from the development process for decades.
He also voiced the inputs received from Roshan Lal of Block Marheen, Kathua; Sunita Devi of Block Dhangri, Rajouri; Beli Ram of Block Pancheri, Udhampur; Srinagar’s Tawheeda Akhter; Rajat Sambyal from Samba and Sheetal Lalotra, a PhD student of Jammu University regarding smooth implementation of PMAY-G, women entrepreneurship in J&K, opportunities to engineering graduates, promotion of cultural activities, and new facilities for performing arts in J&K.
The LG issued directions to the concerned departments and officials for taking appropriate action on the valuable suggestions received from the citizens.