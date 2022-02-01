Awaiting booster dose for revival of J&K economy: Jammu industrialists

Jammu: With a futuristic template, the union budget-2022 will certainly have quite a few good things to boast about - for the country on the whole. But it has failed to stimulate crucial sections of small traders, industrialists and the youth of J&K, presently caught in a quagmire of depressive scenarios due to COVID pandemic.
This formed the core of “first take” of major business bodies and industrialists of Jammu on the budget presented by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament on Tuesday.
For them, the biggest disappointment was that their demands for special industrial package, incentives and special amnesty schemes to help boost the confidence of this (local) sector in J&K, notwithstanding haughty claims of the helmsmen, were simply overlooked.
“See, there are two aspects vis-a-vis today’s budget, if we talk in terms of infrastructure development for general public, education, agriculture and defence sectors, they have been substantially ‘serviced’ in this budget. But the most impacted sector by pandemic in the past two years is that of trade and industries. This sector has been left simply untouched. This I will say with a sense of responsibility. This has come as a big disappointment for us,” maintains president Chamber of Commerce and Industries Jammu Arun Gupta, while speaking to Greater Kashmir.
He stated that the Chamber had demanded the setting up of a big Public Sector Unit (PSU) for the revival of local industry. “Irony is the entire government set up is building its story of economic revival on record GST collection. Industrialists, small traders formed the backbone of this GST collection as they were the major contributors but nothing was done to undo their distress. We’re hoping for an increase in the tax slab. We don’t nurse any grouse against any other sector. But ours is the sector which generates employment. But the youth too have been left high and dry,” Gupta stated.
With regard to moves on crypto-currency, his assertion was, “I would not like to comment as that would impact big corporate houses and not the small traders, industrialists.”
He also remained unimpressed with the allocation made for J&K. “We’re happy with the allocation for Dal-Nigeen. But where does Jammu figure in its (budget’s) scheme of things? In any case, the allocation for J&K is inadequate. It (J&K’s industrial sector) has not been compensated adequately for the losses it has incurred during the past over two years,” Gupta averred.
Jammu Chamber president stated that the budget failed to offer anything significant for the small traders and industrialists. Similar sentiments resonated in the Chamber’s official statement released this evening as its reaction to the union budget. “Over all everything is touched in the budget but with a big disappointment for the traders and industrialists who were confronting mounting pressure due to restrictions and continuous setbacks in the last over two years due to COVID pandemic and its related problems,” it said.
Chamber president lauded the certain benefits announced by the government for the overall development of the country like e-passports, two years time for updating IT returns, increase in defence budget, 80 lakh houses under PM Awas Yojana, Master Plan for 25000 kms Expressway, 400 new generation Vande Bharat trains, Har Ghar Nal se Jal etc.
“These are welcome steps but what is missing in the budget is a big announcement for marginal traders who were worst hit by the pandemic and expecting relief from the Modi government in the form of significant sops or some other big reliefs or incentives,” the official statement added.
For another prominent industrialist of Jammu and the former president of Bari Brahmana Industries Association Annil Suri, budget was nothing but a “ritual” which did not meet any aspirations of Jammu (for that matter J&K) industrialists. “Every now and then, the rules related to taxation, GST undergo changes. So the budget could have invoked interest only if it came out with big announcements for our sector. Nothing like this has happened. In the recent past, the Government of India has announced incentives for industries in J&K but they have proved inadequate. They should have announced a major investment project as a booster shot for J&K small time traders, industrialists. But we did not find anything. Idea for J&K relates to employment generation. But where’s that?” questions Suri.
“J&K economy, if one talks about, mainly thrives on the manufacturing and service sector. In the tourism sector, there is some buzz. But on the whole, the budgetary support for crucial sectors is inadequate. They announce interest-free loans but we want waivers, amnesty schemes. COVID is still not over. Our industry is still under depression waiting for the booster doses. We had conveyed our demands to the UT administration. But our aspirations have not been met. No thrust is there on revival of J&K’s economy. I don’t find anything encouraging or stimulating growth of J&K’s economy, especially during this pandemic situation,” Suri averred.
President Federation of All India Vyapar Mandal (FAIVM) J&K UT Sanjay Bansal, in his reaction to the union budget, welcomed the proposal to tweak TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) norms on sale of immovable property; extension in Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) up to March 2023; PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan; revamping of Credit Guarantee Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) scheme with required infusion of funds to facilitate additional credit of 2 lakh crore for MSMEs; extension in customs duty exemption to steel scrap for another year. His assertion was that these proposals will help in creation of infrastructure in the industrial sector.
Yet another budget proposal i.e., contracts for implementation of Multimodal Logistics Parks at four locations through PPP mode to be awarded in 2022-23, enthused him. “Yet we would request the Finance Minister to allot one such Multimodal Logistics Park to J&K so that our Union Territory could reap the benefit of this proposal,” Bansal added.
To him, another proposal sounded promising and that related to enhancement in financial assistance to states for capital investment from Rs 10,000 Cr in the Budget Estimates to Rs 15,000 Cr which would help to create the industrial infrastructure to accumulate prospective big industrial houses from outside the state.
“Yet on this account, we will request the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Finance Minister to provide the adequate funds for the completion of Industrial Estates in time bound manner for Jammu & Kashmir UT so that it can start the production timely as per Rs 28,400 Cr Industrial Package approved by the Government of India for the industrial sector of Jammu & Kashmir,” he stated.