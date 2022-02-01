Awaiting booster dose for revival of J&K economy: Jammu industrialists

He also remained unimpressed with the allocation made for J&K. “We’re happy with the allocation for Dal-Nigeen. But where does Jammu figure in its (budget’s) scheme of things? In any case, the allocation for J&K is inadequate. It (J&K’s industrial sector) has not been compensated adequately for the losses it has incurred during the past over two years,” Gupta averred.

Jammu Chamber president stated that the budget failed to offer anything significant for the small traders and industrialists. Similar sentiments resonated in the Chamber’s official statement released this evening as its reaction to the union budget. “Over all everything is touched in the budget but with a big disappointment for the traders and industrialists who were confronting mounting pressure due to restrictions and continuous setbacks in the last over two years due to COVID pandemic and its related problems,” it said.

Chamber president lauded the certain benefits announced by the government for the overall development of the country like e-passports, two years time for updating IT returns, increase in defence budget, 80 lakh houses under PM Awas Yojana, Master Plan for 25000 kms Expressway, 400 new generation Vande Bharat trains, Har Ghar Nal se Jal etc.