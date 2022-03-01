[ Awam ki Awaz ] Financial literacy pivotal in efficient management of resources: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha in his 10th episode of public outreach programme ‘Awam ki Awaz' praised the suggestions of Uri resident, Muhammad Iqbal Badana regarding the financial literacy among rural masses.
The LG has appreciated Iqbal for coming forward with his suggestions and said that financial literacy is pivotal in efficient management of resources by the people.
The LG has assured in his talk show that the government is alive to such mass awareness programmes and is on the path of making all the people aware about its benefits.
Earlier Iqbal, who hails from remote area of Choolan from Uri Sub-division had suggested that humans need all types of knowledge especially the financial know-how at grassroots level for better management of its resources to make progress.
He believes that as far as J&K is concerned there is a meagre knowledge of financial management among the masses that is preventing them from taking any steps to maximise their wealth. He says that in order to progress in a real sense, imparting financial literacy among masses at large scale is prerequisite.
Giving the roadmap, Iqbal postulates that it can be achieved by conducting awareness camps at panchayat and block level. He suggests to conduct such camps in colleges and higher secondary schools to acquaint students about the possible ways of earning livelihoods with their available avenues and resources.
He adds that this knowledge will reduce the anxiety among youth as they would get insights to invest their resources and skills in a best possible manner.
Iqbal suggests assigning this task to some Resources Persons (RPs) for imparting knowledge of financial management at block or panchayat level for a better outcome. He adds that university students studying the Financial Management courses should also be encouraged to play their role in this direction.
Iqbal paid his gratitude to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for giving consideration to his suggestions. He says, “I’m highly thankful to LG Sahib for incorporating my suggestion in his address”.
Exuding hope he says, “It is a great honour for us to have availability of such a platform to present our views even to Lieutenant Governor”.
He also opines that the program Awam ki Awaaz is a great platform by which common people can share their suggestions and can become part of policy making for the first time in the history of J&K.