[ Awam ki Awaz ] Financial literacy pivotal in efficient management of resources: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha in his 10th episode of public outreach programme ‘Awam ki Awaz' praised the suggestions of Uri resident, Muhammad Iqbal Badana regarding the financial literacy among rural masses.

The LG has appreciated Iqbal for coming forward with his suggestions and said that financial literacy is pivotal in efficient management of resources by the people.

The LG has assured in his talk show that the government is alive to such mass awareness programmes and is on the path of making all the people aware about its benefits.