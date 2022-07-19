[ Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav ] Procure atleast 1 lakh flags made by members of SHGs : LG to officials

During the meeting, the Lt Governor was briefed by Commissioner/Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj department, Mandeep Kour about the arrangements being made and coordination at district, municipal corporations, panchayat level for public participation in Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

Interacting with the Senior Officials, Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners, the Lt Governor said the celebration from 13 to 15 August 2022 is a matter of pride and invokes the feelings of patriotism in the heart of every citizen.

It was informed that intensive IEC activities shall be organised by Departments of Information, Culture, Higher Education, School Education and Youth Services and Sports. Besides, Deputy Commissioners will set up panchayat level committees of officers, PRIs, Students, NCC/NSS cadets, colleges, socio-cultural organisations, political parties and Red Cross for distribution of Flags. The Administrative Secretaries briefed the Lt Governor on the plans and preparations made by their respective departments for Har Ghar Tiranga programme under Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.