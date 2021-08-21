Azad visits Mian Bashir's family at Wangath

Kangan: Senior Congress leader and former Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday visited Baba Nagri, Wangath in Kangan to offer condolences to National Conference leader Mian Altaf Ahmed on the demise of his father and renowned religious and political leader Mian Bashir Ahmed Larvi.

Azad offered ‘fateha’ and expressed his sympathies with Mian Altaf and the family. Azad said that Baba Ji will be remembered for his insightful knowledge on matters of theology and spirituality. “The deceased was passionate about community service and social empowerment,” he added.

Azad was accompanied by J&K Congress president Ghulam Ahmed Mir, former legislators Choudhary Mohammad Akram, Vikar Rasool and Mohammed Amin Bhat besides youth leader Salman Nizami.