'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' turning into mass movement: PM Modi

He urged people to hoist or display the national flag at their homes during the campaign.

“Let us further this movement by hoisting the national flag at our homes,” Modi said.

He also urged people to put from August 2-15 tricolour as the profile picture of their accounts on social media platforms, noting that August 2 was the birth anniversary of Pingali Venkayya who had designed the flag.

The PM said he was happy that the Mahotsav was taking the form of a mass movement, with people from all walks of life and from every section of society participating in different programmes across the country.