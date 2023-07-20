B R Sharma sworn in as J&K SEC

Srinagar: Former Chief Secretary Braj Raj Sharma was sworn in as the State Election Commissioner (SEC) for Jammu and Kashmir at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan here Thursday.

He made and subscribed to the oath of office before the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

The ceremony was attended by the Chief Secretary A K Mehta, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal, J&K Chief Electoral Officer P K Pole besides other senior officers.

On July 14, the LG had appointed Sharma as new State Election Commissioner (SEC) in exercise of the powers conferred by the proviso to sub-section (3) of section 36 of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989.

He would hold the position of State Election Commissioner till the age of 65.

A 1984-batch IAS officer from Kathua district of Jammu region, Sharma has served as the Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India, besides Chief Secretary of J&K.

During his career, Sharma has also served as the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of J&K; Principal Secretary Home J&K; Advisor (Administrative Affairs) to the former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti; chairman of Staff Selection Commission; and chairman of J&K Public Service Commission (JKPSC).

B R Sharma’s predecessor K K Sharma completed his term as SEC on February 1, 2023.