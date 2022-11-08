B2V4 culminates; 14,000 dropouts rejoin schools, 1 lakh Golden Cards issued, 50,000 families benefitted

Jammu: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Tuesday urged the Administrative Secretaries for the compilation and analysis of data collected during the Back to Village-4 (B2V4) programme to work out the future planning in a holistic sense.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Mehta chaired a meeting with the Administrative Secretaries here to review the achievements of the recently-concluded B2V4 programme.
He congratulated the secretaries and their respective departments for the successful culmination of the programme with most of the set targets achieved.
The 35 participating departments were successful in saturation of 54 deliverables set as their respective targets for the programme. The rest of the set 101 deliverables have also been partially achieved.
Among numerous success stories of the B2V4 programme, the readmission of 13,977 school dropouts into schools, with quality education assured, stands out as the biggest achievement of the programme.
Additionally, to foster a connection with the youth, 23 musical talent shows from all over J&K were hosted on YouTube during the programme.
Similarly, 15 role models have also been identified to inspire youth through a contemporary digital format.
The programme has been successful in providing self-employment opportunities to 21,329 individuals.
A total of 277 cooperative societies were also registered in various fields like poultry, housing, transport, and health.
In the agriculture sector, 14567 Soil Health Cards and 5914 Kissan Credit Cards were issued during Jan Abhiyan.
Labourers and migrant workers also benefitted during B2V4 as 24,179 beneficiaries were enrolled and 4063 e-Shram cards were generated.
The scheme now stands 88 percent saturated so far in J&K.
In the health sector, 95,959 PMJAY-SEHAT Golden Cards were issued, giving health insurance coverage to 49,526 families.
With the achievement, the scheme has reached to 93 percent saturation rate in J&K.
The Revenue Department has been successful in issuing 6.6 lakh Land Passbooks.
During B2V4, 8.46 lakh persons were introduced to the 'Apki Zamin Apki Nigrani' portal enabling them to access revenue records from the comfort of their homes.
The Social Welfare Department digitised 5159 Disability Cards (UDID) and seeded 30,231 Anganwadi beneficiaries and 11,313 Ladli Beti beneficiaries with Aadhaar.
Moreover, 211 Divyang camps were also organised by the department.
In addition, more than 1.55 lakh e-challans were issued by the Mining Department with a unique QR code integrated with an online payment system for the sale and purchase of minerals through a zero-manual interface.
The chief secretary asked for the implementation of an e-contractor registration system and online billing system and the promotion of digital payment systems across all works departments.
He called for introducing a school complex system under which teachers could teach in multiple schools.
The chief secretary asked the Planning, Development, and Monitoring Department to expedite actions on Aspirational Panchayat Programme and Panchayat Development Index.
He asked all departments to create Gati Shakti layers by November 25.
The chief secretary laid stress on Swacch Gram Yojana and asked the concerned department to work in unison to achieve the goal of a clean J&K.
He directed for implementation of an app-based attendance system, and conducting an audit of manpower in government departments.
The chief secretary also reviewed the implementation of the e-office, training of PRI members, and measures against Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) and dengue in the meeting.
Besides other directions, he asked for the compilation and analysis of data collected during the programme to work out future planning in a holistic sense.
The chief secretary asked the visiting officer to visit their panchayat at least once every quarter to assess the change on the ground after their visit and act as Panchayat Prabhari for the area during the next year.
He lauded the efforts of the public and government officials in the conduct of the programme.
About the Back to Village programme, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha had earlier said, “We have established fairness and transparency in the system to remove the development imbalances and to weed out nepotism and corruption. Back to Village provides an opportunity for effective planning and roadmap for execution with Panchayat Raj Institutions to fulfill the dream of Gram Swaraj.”