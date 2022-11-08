B2V4 culminates; 14,000 dropouts rejoin schools, 1 lakh Golden Cards issued, 50,000 families benefitted

Jammu: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Tuesday urged the Administrative Secretaries for the compilation and analysis of data collected during the Back to Village-4 (B2V4) programme to work out the future planning in a holistic sense.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Mehta chaired a meeting with the Administrative Secretaries here to review the achievements of the recently-concluded B2V4 programme.

He congratulated the secretaries and their respective departments for the successful culmination of the programme with most of the set targets achieved.

The 35 participating departments were successful in saturation of 54 deliverables set as their respective targets for the programme. The rest of the set 101 deliverables have also been partially achieved.

Among numerous success stories of the B2V4 programme, the readmission of 13,977 school dropouts into schools, with quality education assured, stands out as the biggest achievement of the programme.