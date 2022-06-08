Baba Nagri Urs concludes

Wangath (Kangan): A confluence of devotees on Wednesday attended the annual Urs of Hazrat Mian Nizam-ud-Din Kiyani (RA) at Wangath Kangan also known as Baba Nagri.
Braving scorching heat, tens of thousands of people on Wednesday thronged Baba Nagri Wangath in Kangan area of Ganderbal district of central Kashmir on the eve of annual Urs of Hazrat Mian Nizam ud din kiyanwi (RA).
It was a confluence of devotees from across the Jammu and Kashmir on the 125th annual Urs of Hazrat Nizam ud din Kiyanvi (RA) at Wangath which was celebrated with enthusiasm and gaiety.
The two day Urs which commenced on Tuesday concluded with special and joint prayers at Wangath Kangan on Wednesday.
Nightlong prayers were held on Tuesday and on the concluding day, a joint prayer was held in which devotees prayed for peace, prosperity, unity, brotherhood and communal harmony in the State of Jammu and Kashmir.
The devotees who had come from different areas of state particularly Rajouri, Doda, Udhampur, Poonch, Kishtwar, Shopian, Doda, Islamabad, Kupwara and Baramulla visit the shrine every year.
“I have been visiting this place for the last 10 years” a devotee Syed Zulfikar from Poonch said.
Sajadh Nasheen Mian Altaf Ahmad who is the son of renowned religious personality and veteran Gujjar leader Late Mian Bashir Ahmad, scores of Islamic scholars participated in the congregation.
Speaking on the occasion, Mian Altaf Ahmed highlighted the life and contribution of Hazrat Baba Nizam-ud-Din (RA) and late Mian Bashir Ahmad Larvi.
He emphasised upon participants to work for the welfare of humanity and follow the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW). Calling for maintaining brotherhood and amity, Mian Altaf Ahmad advised devotees to be regular in their daily prayers (Nimaz). Various religious scholars also spoke and threw light on teachings and religious work rendered by this pious religious personality during his life for the welfare of mankind.
Earlier, Quran Khawani, Darood Azqar and Khatmat-ul-Mozamaat were also held during night long prayers.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Mian Altaf said that nearly one lakh people attended this year's Urs and it was after a gap of two years that the Urs was celebrated with congregation. He said that the number of devotees was much more than previous years. He said that prayers were held for peace, prosperity and harmony to prevail in Jammu and Kashmir.
According to the shrine management a 24-hour free langar (free meals) is put in place for the devotees visiting here throughout the year, adding that the shrine management on Urs days arranges a special langar where food for thousands of people is prepared,” Mian Mehar Ali who was looking after the arrangements told Greater Kashmir. The civil administration, Jammu and Kashmir police, and traffic police had made elaborate arrangements for the Urs.