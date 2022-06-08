Baba Nagri Urs concludes

Wangath (Kangan): A confluence of devotees on Wednesday attended the annual Urs of Hazrat Mian Nizam-ud-Din Kiyani (RA) at Wangath Kangan also known as Baba Nagri.

