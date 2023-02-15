Back to college

Srinagar: Amid sunny weather, all the Government Degree Colleges (GDCs) reopened on Wednesday across Kashmir post 50-days winter vacation.

The government had announced winter vacation for the GDCs from December 27, 2022, to February 14, 2023.

There was hustle and bustle across Kashmir with students gathering at bus stops, delighted and enthusiastic to resume their classes in colleges.

The students were overjoyed to join their peer group in their institutions after a gap of 50 days.