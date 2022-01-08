Bad weather hampers access to healthcare

In Srinagar, the tertiary care hospitals recorded a slight decrease in the number of patients in OPD and emergencies. At SMHS Hospital Srinagar, the Medical Superintendent Dr Kanwaljeet Singh said there was a 25 per cent reduction in the number of patients. He said that while the hospital functions ran smoothly, it was noticed that patients from far-flung areas were unable to make it to the hospital.

At SKIMS Soura also, the Medical Superintendent Dr Farooq Jan said, a “slight drop” in patients was seen. Other hospitals in Srinagar also reported a patient number lower than the usual, the administrations suspecting difficulty in access brought in by snow-clad roads in many parts of Kashmir.