Bad weather prevents President to visit War Memorial at Drass

Drass: Bad weather on Monday forced the cancellation of President Ram Nath Kovind’s scheduled visit to Drass in Ladakh to pay homage on the 22nd anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, officials said here. It is for the second time in three years that the President could not fly to Drass for the Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations.

Official sources said the President’s chopper could not take off to Drass due to bad weather. In 2019, bad weather had prevented Kovind from visiting Drass and instead he had paid tributes by laying a wreath at the war memorial at Army’s 15 Corps headquarters in Badamibagh in Srinagar.

The celebrations were not held in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Ladakh UT, Radha Krishna Mathur on Monday led the 22nd anniversary of ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ celebrations at the Drass War Memorial where he laid a wreath to respect the soldiers who laid their lives in Kargil War.

The LG said that the country is in eternal gratitude to them.

LG Mathur said that the whole nation is indebted to the war heroes and their families for their supreme sacrifice and their acts of great valour and gallantry.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, CEC, LAHDC, Kargil Feroz Ahmad Khan, CEC, LAHDC, Leh Advocate Tashi Gyaltson, Member Parliament Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, GOC-in-C Northern Command Lt General YK Joshi, AOC-in-C Western Air Command BR Krishna, Advisor to LG Ladakh Umang Narula, GOC 14 Corps Lt General PGK Menon, Air Vice Marshal T Singh, Major General Nagendra Singh GOC 8 Mountain Division, ADGP Ladakh S S Khandare, Deputy Commissioner Kargil Santosh Sukhadeve, SSP Kargil Anayat Ali Choudhary besides other officers of Army, civil and police administration were present on the occasion.