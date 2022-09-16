BADALA MANG BRIDGE | Major Rajouri project stalled for 6 years, residents decry delay

Rajouri: Even after around six years, the work on the vital project of Badala Mang Bridge in Rajouri town is in limbo, denying direct connectivity between Panjpeer and lower Jawahar Nagar.

The work, which started in 2016, was stopped after the army flagged its ‘trespassing’ concern arising out of the bridge's alignment.

Delay in the resumption of construction work has not just upset the residents but has also resulted in cost escalation of the project.