Bag placed outside police post creates panic in Satwari

Jammu: Panic struck the strategically sensitive Satwari area in Jammu outskirts on Saturday when a bag was found abandoned outside a police check post.

Amid a string of recoveries of arms and explosives ahead of Independence Day, the abandoned bag led to bomb-scare across the city.

Within no minutes, the social media sites were abuzz with the “flashes” and “Breaking news” of “recovery of explosives” in Satwari, which also houses high security zone Indian Air Force Station, Technical airport besides Jammu airport.

However, soon the Jammu Police swung to action and clarified that there was no bomb or explosives but just the clothes in the bag, reportedly left by an army jawan inadvertently.

Official sources stated that the black-coloured bag, found on the roadside near police post, looked like a laptop bag and also had airline tags on it.

“In the backdrop of recent terror activities across the region and security alert due to the Independence Day celebrations, police did not take any chance and called the bomb disposal squad. But this turned out to be an army man's bag with clothes left behind in Satwari. It had no IED. After attending to nature’s call in a nearby toilet complex, he had just forgotten to pick it up,” said SP South.