Baig praises PM Modi; takes oblique dig at Mehbooba

Jammu: Former Deputy Chief Minister Muzaffar Hussain Baig on Monday, while praising the acumen of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, equated him with “three other great statesmen of the world viz., Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela and Abraham Lincoln.”
He was addressing the gathering in a function organised by Jammu Civil Society for Art and Literature (JCSAL) in collaboration with the J&K Waqf Board, where the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, as the chief guest, felicitated newly appointed members of the Board.
“Had India not been divided, it would have been the largest and the most powerful and prosperous country in the world, But whatever is gone, is gone, But what we’ve, at the helm of affairs, a gentleman who, according to me, may be equated with the three great statesmen and philosophers of the world for many reasons. One of the reasons is that he has sent the best person to manage the affairs in J&K and that is our Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sahib,” Baig said.
In his address, while deliberating upon the political developments in J&K in the recent past, Baig also mentioned the circumstances in which he left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). At this point of time, he took an oblique dig at the PDP president Mehbooba Mufti. Without mentioning her name, Baig stated that it was her “hypocrisy vis-a-vis her stand towards the tricolour ‘’ that forced him to quit PDP.
With regard to the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, Baig said there was no denial that the community had suffered. “But others too had suffered. Muslims suffered more than Kashmiri Pandits numerically but KPs suffered a “civilizational and cultural dislodgement”, which is too grave. It is tragic. There is no match to the intelligence of Kashmiri Pandits,” he said.
Baig averred that he had coined the expression “Healing touch”, which was the corner-stone of PDP’s ideology, getting an inspiration from Kashmiri Pandits.
Earlier Sohail Qazmi, the member of Waqf Board, stated that Board would work to unite the Muslim fraternity and would encourage communal harmony.
JCSAL president Mohd Aslam Qureshi, a retired IAS officer, and general secretary Khalid Hussain, stated that the Board should work as per teachings of holy Quran.
BJP leaders Narinder Singh, Ramesh Arora, Priya Sethi, Mayor Jammu Chander Mohan Gupta, Chamber of Commerce and Industry Jammu Arun Kumar Gupta, ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh too were present on the occasion.