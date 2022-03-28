Baig praises PM Modi; takes oblique dig at Mehbooba

“Had India not been divided, it would have been the largest and the most powerful and prosperous country in the world, But whatever is gone, is gone, But what we’ve, at the helm of affairs, a gentleman who, according to me, may be equated with the three great statesmen and philosophers of the world for many reasons. One of the reasons is that he has sent the best person to manage the affairs in J&K and that is our Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sahib,” Baig said.

In his address, while deliberating upon the political developments in J&K in the recent past, Baig also mentioned the circumstances in which he left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). At this point of time, he took an oblique dig at the PDP president Mehbooba Mufti. Without mentioning her name, Baig stated that it was her “hypocrisy vis-a-vis her stand towards the tricolour ‘’ that forced him to quit PDP.