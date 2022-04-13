Baisakhi to be celebrated today

Srinagar: The famous Sikh festival of Baisakhi is being celebrated across Kashmir today. The spring festival will be celebrated by the Sikh population with traditional and religious fervour.

The festival marks the beginning of the solar year and for the farming community of Punjab, it marks the time for the harvest of Rabi crops.

With the major decline in Covid cases, the festival is expected to witness a massive rush of devotees in religious places across Kashmir.