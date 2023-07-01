Baltal wears festive look

Baltal: With the beginning of Amarnath Yatra, Baltal – the base camp for the yatra in Ganderbal district wore a festive look. During the yatra, Baltal, situated on the banks of Nallah Sindh, remains active round the clock.

Around midnight daily, the huge sprawling camp, guarded heavily by security forces, starts bustling.

Yatris from various parts of the country board on reaching the Baltal base camp witness the festive fervour.

Well-lit and decorated community kitchens with loudspeakers blaring devotional songs greet the yatris. The deviational songs are punctuated by the lost and found announcements.

Communal harmony is at display with Muslims providing prayer items for the devotees.

The yatris are seen moving around the base camp clicking pictures, and buying different things available in the market.

The community kitchens set up for the yatris witness a huge rush. The common sight at Baltal is of Kashmiri Muslims, the major service providers for the Amarnath yatris. They are seen at the kiosks and outside tents eagerly waiting to receive the yatris. Besides them, Ponywallas, shopkeepers, and labourers are also eager to welcome the yatris.

“We have always welcomed the Amarnath yatris. They are our guests. The yatra is not a business for us but a part of our social fabric,” locals said. Suresh Sharma, a yatri from Delhi said, “I am very excited about the yatra. I am coming for the second time. Each visit to the shrine makes me more excited.”