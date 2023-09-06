Bandipora farmers face drought-like situation; crops at risk

Bandipora: Dozens of uphill villages in north Kashmir's Bandipora district are facing a drought-like situation due to low water levels in streams and lack of rainfall.

Even as the water pumps, which could solve the problem were allotted a year ago, those have not been installed, the distraught villagers said.

The villagers from Quil, Muqam, Malangam, Turkapora, Pahalpora, and Mangnipora assembled at the mini-secretariat Bandipora on Wednesday and asked the administration to take immediate action as they were at risk of losing the crop.

"Many villages are irrigated by Reshi Kul and with no rainfall, the water has receded from its source stream Bonar Nallah," said Peerzada Shamasuddin Shah from Quil Muqam village.