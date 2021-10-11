Bandipora-Gurez road closed

Bandipora: The season's first snowfall in Gurez valley of north Kashmir's Bandipora district led to closure of the Bandipora-Gurez road due to its slippery condition on Monday, officials said.

As per the officials, Gurez valley's Dissan, a high altitude hamlet received snow while the plains were lashed by continued rains throughout the night. The snowfall on Razdan Top and other adjoining areas on Monday morning triggered the closure of Bandipora-Gurez road, officials said, adding that the high altitude pass received over one foot deep snow.

"Gurez road is closed due to snow, rains continue to lash the valley," SDM Gurez Mudasir Ahamd confirmed to Greater Kashmir. An official of BRO, which maintains the road, said that the Razdan pass received over one foot deep snowfall.

The officials said that light to moderate snowfall has been reported in the upper reaches of the valley.

Officials said with rise in day temperature, the road will be through for the traffic and by the evening when the report was filed some traffic was allowed to move with conditions to avoid slippery situations, an official in the administration said.