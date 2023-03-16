Bandipora-Gurez Road reopens after 2 months

Bandipora: After remaining closed for over two months due to heavy snowfall in Gurez valley, the Bandipora-Gurez road was thrown open for traffic on Thursday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that VSM DGBR Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry formally opened the road by flagging-off the first caravan of vehicles.

VSM GOC 28 Inf Div, Maj Gen Girish Kalia, Brigadier Pranav Kumar of Cdr 109 Inf Bde, Lt Col Abhishek Kumar of OC 56 RCC Beacon, ADDC Bandipora Ali Afsar Khan, SDM Gurez Mudasir, DDC member Tulail Raja Aijaz, DDC member Gurez Tasleem and other senior officers of the district were present on the occasion.

The officers invited two female siblings Maryam Mudasir and Fatima Mudasir to formally throw open the road for traffic.