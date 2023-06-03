Bandipora Hajj pilgrims denied currency exchange facility

Bandipora: The Hajj 2023 pilgrims from Bandipora Saturday complained that they were distressed due to the absence of currency exchange facility in the north Kashmir’s district.

The Hajj pilgrims from Kashmir are scheduled to leave for the Hajj pilgrimage from June 7.

The pilgrims in the district said that they were in distress as the banks including the State Bank of India (SBI) and J&K Bank had denied providing them Saud Riyals, (SAR) in exchange for the Indian Rupee (INR).

They said that the banks, especially J&K Bank and SBI, in Bandipora had expressed helplessness and were directing them to either visit Sopore or Baramulla to get the job done.