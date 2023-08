Srinagar: A Bandipora resident was arrested in New Delhi while returning from Doha, Qatar, Police said Monday. “Police arrested Irshad Ahmad Khan, son of Muhammad Ayoub Khan of Panjigam, Bandipora while coming back from Qatar to New Delhi,” Police said in a tweet. “A look out notice had earlier been issued against him. He is involved in FIR No 165/2022 under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) of Police Station Bandipora.”