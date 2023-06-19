Bandipora woman dies of electrocution

Bandipora: A 35-year-old woman died of electrocution in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Monday.

Officials identified the woman as Jozy Begum of Kema village. They said that she was critically injured after touching a live wire at her home.

On arrival at the District Hospital Bandipora, where she was immediately brought, the doctors declared her dead as she had ‘no vital signs’ as per one official who attended her in the emergency section.

Arif Ahmad Dar, the woman’s husband, who works as a labourer, said that they have three small children and he was home for lunch and was washing up to get ready to have food when the incident happened.

His wife had been washing clothes before getting electrocuted.