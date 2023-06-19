Bandipora woman dies of electrocution

Bandipora: A 35-year-old woman died of electrocution in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Monday.
Officials identified the woman as Jozy Begum of Kema village. They said that she was critically injured after touching a live wire at her home.
On arrival at the District Hospital Bandipora, where she was immediately brought, the doctors declared her dead as she had ‘no vital signs’ as per one official who attended her in the emergency section.
Arif Ahmad Dar, the woman’s husband, who works as a labourer, said that they have three small children and he was home for lunch and was washing up to get ready to have food when the incident happened.
His wife had been washing clothes before getting electrocuted.
“I asked her for food,” he said. “As I was freshening up, I heard a loud scream.”
Dar said as he rushed to the kitchen, he saw Jozy lying unconscious.
He quickly rushed outside to shut the main power line to the house but could not pull Jozy up.
“I called my neighbours who helped me get her into the vehicle. But as we were approaching the hospital she didn’t respond to anything,” Dar said.
The family and the relatives gathered outside the hospital on hearing the news of her death broke into shrieks and sang eulogies.
After completion of medico-legal formalities, her body was handed over to the family.
Similar scenes were witnessed in her village as her body was brought there for her last rites.