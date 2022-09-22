Bandipora’s Bhat brothers offer Shikara rides on Wular Lake, help increase village’s tourist footfall

Bandipora: Two brothers from Zurimanz village along the banks of Wular Lake who came up with the idea of introducing Shikara rides in the lake for attracting more tourists and helping improve their means of livelihood have helped increase the tourist footprint to this decrepit village.

Firdous Ahmad Bhat, 42, and Ghulam Hassan, 40, are originally fishermen and would depend on the lake’s produce of water chestnuts and fish to help run their family.

However, after introducing Shikaras on Wular Lake, the family is making an extra income and also helping attract more tourists to their village.

Seeing their success, more families from the village are now trying to get associated with the Shikara business.