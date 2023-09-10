‘ Bangus Adventure Festival’ inaugurated | Terrorism brought destruction in J&K; tourism uniting all: LG Sinha

Kupwara: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that terrorism brought destruction in Kashmir during the last three decades which ultimately affected one and all but the scenario was changing and a considerable change could be witnessed on ground.

He said that peace was pre-requisite for development of any region and the present dispensation was taking enough measures for sustainable peace which could ultimately pave the way for overall development.

LG Sinha made these remarks, while inaugurating the ‘Bangus Tourism and Adventure festival’ at Bangus Valley in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Addressing the gathering, the LG said that efforts were on to make Jammu and Kashmir a global tourism destination, however it was the responsibility of locals and elected representatives to play their role in maintaining sustainable peace.

“Terrorism has brought a bad name and image to Jammu and Kashmir but with growing tourism things are getting better,” LG Sinha said, adding that “successful G20 meeting in Srinagar helped to attract more tourists from across the country and world.”