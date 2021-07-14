Bangus valley an unexplored tourist destination

Kupwara: Spread over an area of about 300 square kms, the Bangus Valley in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district is by and large an unexplored tourist destination.

With its scenic beauty, sloppy topography, grassland with flora, streams flowing with trout fish, the Bangus Valley has a great prospect of ecotourism.

The place has a great potential to become an international tourist spot. Experts say that Asia’s biggest golf course can be made at the place which has green meadows spiraling over hundreds of kanals.