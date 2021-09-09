Banihal-Srinagar NH stretch among 19 places to have emergency landing facilities

Jammu: Banihal-Srinagar road stretch of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway will be among 19 other places in the country where emergency landing facilities would be developed to strengthen the country's security.

These 19 places will also include Leh/Nyoma area.

An announcement in this connection was made by the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari while inaugurating the emergency landing facility on National Highway 925A in Rajasthan with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday.