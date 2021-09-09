Banihal-Srinagar NH stretch among 19 places to have emergency landing facilities

Jammu: Banihal-Srinagar road stretch of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway will be among 19 other places in the country where emergency landing facilities would be developed to strengthen the country's security.
These 19 places will also include Leh/Nyoma area.
An announcement in this connection was made by the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari while inaugurating the emergency landing facility on National Highway 925A in Rajasthan with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday.
Gadkari said that NH 925A run-way would further strengthen the country's security in protecting the borders which were strategically important and announced that similar emergency landing facilities would be developed at 19 other places to strengthen the country's security.
“At 19 other places in the country, where emergency landing facilities will be developed, include Phalodi – Jaisalmer road and Barmer – Jaisalmer road in Rajasthan, Kharagpur – Balasore road in West Bengal, Kharagpur – Keonjhar road and near Panagarh/KKD, Chennai in Tamil Nadu, on Puducherry road, in Andhra Pradesh on Nellore – Ongole road and Ongole – Chilakaluripet road, in Haryana on Mandi Dabwali to Odhan road, near Sangrur in Punjab, on Bhuj-Naliya road in Gujarat and on Surat-Baroda road, in Jammu and Kashmir on the Banihal-Srinagar road , Leh/Nyoma area, in Assam on the Jorhat-Baraghat road, near Sivasagar, Bagdogra-Hashimara road, Hashimara-Tezpur route and Hashimara-Guwahati road in Assam,” Gadkari announced.
He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the construction of a world class National Highway was being done at record speed. He said, “Now our National Highways will also be of use to the army, which will make our country more secure and always ready for emergency situations.”
Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat and Air Chief Marshal R S Bhadauria were also present on the occasion.