Bank Guard’s Killing Case | SIA conducts multiple searches in south Kashmir

Srinagar: The State Investigating Agency (SIA) Kashmir Thursday carried out searches at nine locations in Pulwama, Shopian, and Anantnag districts of south Kashmir.

A statement of SIA issued here said that searches were conducted in connection with the investigation of case FIR No 14/2023 into the killing of bank guard Sanjay Kumar Sharma at Achan, Pulwama.

The statement said that some electronic gadgets including mobile phones, electronic storage devices, SIM cards, and bank documents relevant to the ongoing investigation had been seized during these searches and questioning of certain subjects provided substantial leads in the case.