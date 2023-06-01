Bank Guard’s Killing Case | SIA conducts multiple searches in south Kashmir

Srinagar: The State Investigating Agency (SIA) Kashmir Thursday carried out searches at nine locations in Pulwama, Shopian, and Anantnag districts of south Kashmir.
A statement of SIA issued here said that searches were conducted in connection with the investigation of case FIR No 14/2023 into the killing of bank guard Sanjay Kumar Sharma at Achan, Pulwama.
The statement said that some electronic gadgets including mobile phones, electronic storage devices, SIM cards, and bank documents relevant to the ongoing investigation had been seized during these searches and questioning of certain subjects provided substantial leads in the case.
It said that the case was initially investigated by Police in Pulwama and subsequently transferred to the SIA Kashmir.
The statement said that investigation was gradually proceeding on to yield healthy cumulative evidentiary data and the investigating agency was hopeful of taking the case to its logical conclusion for judicial determination.
It said that the searches were carried out in pursuance of search warrants issued by the Special Court for UAPA offences (designated under the NIA Act) Pulwama, actively assisted by sister agencies during the pre-dawn hours on Thursday.