Bank Guard’s Killing | SIA carries out 2nd round of raids

Officials said raids were carried out with assistance of Police and CRPF.
Srinagar: The State Investigating Agency (SIA) of J&K Police Wednesday carried out second round of raids in the three districts of south Kashmir including Pulwama, Shopian and Anantnag in connection with the investigation of a bank ATM guard Sanjay Kumar Sharma’s killing case FIR No 14/2023.

Officials said raids were carried out with assistance of Police and CRPF.

They said that during the raids incriminating material was seized.

The first round of raids was conducted last month at nine locations.

