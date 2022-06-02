Bank manager, labourer shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam, Chadoora

Srinagar: A bank manager from Rajasthan, posted at the Ellaquai Dehati Bank in the Valley, was shot dead by terrorists in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on Thursday morning, while a non-local labourer was shot dead by terrorists in Magraypora area of Budgam district in the evening.

Another non-local labourer was injured in this attack, which was aimed at brick kiln labourers.

The Kulgam terrorist attack victim, identified as Vijay Kumar, was performing his duties when terrorists opened fire from a close range at him in Arreh-Mohanpora branch of the bank in Kulgam.

“He received grievous gunshot injuries in this terror incident. Later, he succumbed to his injuries at hospital,” the Police said. The security forces cordoned off the area after the attack. “A search is on,” the Police added. Kumar was a resident of Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.