Bank manager, labourer shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam, Chadoora

Srinagar: A bank manager from Rajasthan, posted at the Ellaquai Dehati Bank in the Valley, was shot dead by terrorists in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on Thursday morning, while a non-local labourer was shot dead by terrorists in Magraypora area of Budgam district in the evening.
Another non-local labourer was injured in this attack, which was aimed at brick kiln labourers.
The Kulgam terrorist attack victim, identified as Vijay Kumar, was performing his duties when terrorists opened fire from a close range at him in Arreh-Mohanpora branch of the bank in Kulgam.
“He received grievous gunshot injuries in this terror incident. Later, he succumbed to his injuries at hospital,” the Police said. The security forces cordoned off the area after the attack. “A search is on,” the Police added. Kumar was a resident of Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.
The targeted attack comes within 24 hours of a civilian, identified as Farooq Ahmad Sheikh, being shot at and injured in south Kashmir's Pulwama on Wednesday night. He was fired upon by terrorists in the Rakh-e-Chidren area of Pulwama. His condition, however, is stated to be stable. The month of May saw nine targeted killings in Kashmir, including a Kashmir Pandit employee, a Hindu teacher from Jammu, a female artistE, a wineshop employee from Rajouri among others.
Slain banker Vijay Kumar, hailed from Bhagwan village in Nohar tehsil of Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district. His father Om Prakash is a government school teacher in Nohar while his mother is a housewife. Vijay was three years elder to his brother Anil.
Officials said Vijay was posted in the bank branch five days back. Earlier he was posted as manager in Kokernag area of Anantnag. He got married three months ago and was living with his wife in Qazigund. The killing of the bank manager has come days after a woman teacher from Jammu was shot dead on Tuesday outside her school in the Gopalpora village of Kulgam.
The terrorists who carried out the Kulgam attack, whose number is being investigated by JK Police opened fired from point blank range at the 27-year-old bank manager.
Vijay was critically wounded in the attack and shifted to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead. CCTV footage shows the killer entering the branch, firing a shot and fleeing. Vijay Kumar was being rushed to the hospital when he breathed his last.
“Terrorists fired upon a bank employee (manager) at Ellaqie Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora in Kulgam district. He received grievous gunshot injuries in this terror incident. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow,” Tweeted Jammu and Kashmir Police.
Later after some time, police said, Vijay succumbed to his injuries “KulgamTerrorIncidentUpdate: Injured bank employee namely Vijay Kumar succumbed to his injuries at hospital. Search in the area going on. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice,” Police said in another tweet. Soon after the attack, a joint team of J&K Police, Army and paramilitary forces cordoned off the area to trace the terrorists responsible for the attack.
A statement issued by the police about the Kulgam incident said “At about 1035hrs, police received information about a terror crime incident near Government High School Gopalpora area of Kulgam district where terrorists had fired upon a Hindu lady teacher identified as Rajni Bala, 36 years old, wife of Raj Kumar resident of Samba, Jammu (A/P Chawalgam Kulgam). In this terror crime incident she had received critical gunshot injuries and was evacuated to hospital however, she succumbed to her injuries. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and initiated investigation. Officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of the terror crime and terrorists involved in this gruesome terror crime will be soon identified and neutralised. The whole area has been cordoned off with the help of reinforcement and search in the area is going on,”.
LABOURER KILLING IN BUDGAM:
Hours after killing a bank manager in Kulgam, terrorists Thursday evening shot dead a non-local labourer and injured another one in Budgam district of central Kashmir. The slain labourer has been identified as Dilkhush Kumar (18), son of Narayana Rishidev of Bihar, while the injured labourer has been identified as Goria, a resident of Gurdaspur Punjab.
The terror attack on two non-local labourers took place at Magraypora area of Budgam.
“Terrorists fired upon 2 outside labourers working in a Brick Kiln in Chadoora area of Budgam. The duo was shifted to hospital for treatment where one among them succumbed.@JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet on Thursday evening.
One has a bullet wound in hand and another has received a bullet in the neck, Police said. Both were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, however one among them succumbed. A search operation was underway in the area when this report was being filed.
