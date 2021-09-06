Baramulla-Banihal rail service to resume today

Srinagar: After remaining suspended for five consecutive days, Banihal-Baramulla rail service will resume on Tuesday. A senior Railways' official confirmed that the service will resume operations from Tuesday. "The service will resume from Tuesday. We will ensure that all Covid guidelines are followed properly," Chief Area Manager, Northern Railways, Kashmir, Saqib Yousuf told Greater Kashmir.

The rail service was suspended on Thursday morning by the railway authorities on the recommendation of the divisional administration of Kashmir citing reasons pertaining to apprehension of law and order situation in Kashmir valley.