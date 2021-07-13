Baramulla-Banihal train service resumes today

Srinagar: Train service on the 137-kilometre Baramulla-Banihal stretch in Kashmir will resume its operations from Wednesday onwards with 50 per cent passenger capacity.

Chief Area Manager (CAM), Northern Railways, Kashmir, Saquib Yousuf said train services would resume completely from tomorrow onwards and four trips would be made during the day between Banihal and Baramulla stations.

Meanwhile, the railway officials advised passengers to follow Covid-19 related SOPs.