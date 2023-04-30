Baramulla girl’s online startup aims to promote IT skills

Srinagar: Mehvish Irshad Kirmani, a freelance web designer and programmer from north Kashmir Baramulla district, aims to equip youth with job-oriented IT skills.

A recent pass-out from the University of Kashmir’s Computer Science Department, Mehvish has started ‘Eyeacademica’, an edu-tech startup aiming to provide online courses and IT-driven skills to make youth well versed with the growing trends of the world of IT.

“After completing my Master’s in Computer Application in 2020, I was looking for online IT courses to enhance my skills and equip myself for the job market. To my surprise, there was no indigenous platform in Kashmir to provide such courses online.

This is how the idea came into being. I collaborated with various companies to provide IT-related courses and online workshops to students in Kashmir.

There are many students who can’t afford to pay hefty fees or go outside J&K to pursue these courses, and my platform is aimed to provide them with the same platform,” Mehvish said.