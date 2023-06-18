‘Baramulla has become face of new white revolution’

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said that the Baramulla district in north Kashmir has become the face of new white revolution and over 5.5 lakh liters of milk were being produced on a daily basis in the district.

Addressing the nation in his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’, the PM said that Jammu and Kashmir was being discussed throughout the world for positive developments.

“Some time ago I told you in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ how Nadru of Kashmir is relished outside the country as well. Now people of Baramulla district have done a great job,” he said.

Modi said farming was going on in the district for a long time but there was a shortage of milk.