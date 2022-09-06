Baramulla residents pin hopes on LG’s admin for taking development leap

Baramulla: With the conclusion of the recently held ‘Town Diwas’, organised by the Baramulla district administration, the civil society members of Baramulla town are looking forward to the redressal of their long-pending demands concerning the development of the town.

After encouraging results of ‘Block Diwas’, the Baramulla district administration has initiated the ‘Town Diwas’ programme.

Such events aim to fill the gap, if any, between the administration and the people of the rural and urban areas.

Among the major issues raised during the ‘Town Diwas’ include car parking, increase in the municipal limits, upgradation of the old town filtration plant, Football Academy Rangwar, proper cleaning of streams, and completion of NDPHC at the old hospital building, besides face lifting of the town.

The other issues include macadamisation of roads, inner lanes, proper drainage system, waste management disposal, and initiation of the Greater Baramulla project.