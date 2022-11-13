Baramulla town sans civic amenities

Baramulla: With district Baramulla facing a slew of problems including the lack of civic amenities for many years now, the district administration has embarked on a mission to address a host of public concerns.

These include getting rid of traffic congestion in the town, execution of pending projects and the health and education infrastructure under various initiatives chalked out by the administration.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla Syed Sehrish Asgar talked about the short and long-term measures planned by the administration to address all the public issues in a phased manner.

From decongestion to the strengthening of priority sectors, the district administration has taken a slew of measures for the holistic development of the town.