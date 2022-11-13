Baramulla town sans civic amenities

Baramulla: With district Baramulla facing a slew of problems including the lack of civic amenities for many years now, the district administration has embarked on a mission to address a host of public concerns.
These include getting rid of traffic congestion in the town, execution of pending projects and the health and education infrastructure under various initiatives chalked out by the administration.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla Syed Sehrish Asgar talked about the short and long-term measures planned by the administration to address all the public issues in a phased manner.
From decongestion to the strengthening of priority sectors, the district administration has taken a slew of measures for the holistic development of the town.
To begin with, the district administration of Baramulla recently carried out a demolition drive at the Sangrama area on the outskirts of the town which is aimed at paving way for the construction of a flyover which is part of the much-hyped road widening project approved by the Government of India.
“We have demolished around 148 structures at Sangrama. It was the much-needed step to pave way for the road widening which would help rid the area of traffic gridlock,” Sehrish said.
The demolition drive is the first step taken by the district administration of Baramulla to pave the way for the execution of the road widening project.
Besides, the administration has also succeeded in resuming construction on the jetty bridge which was on a halt for the last 13 years.
“The project was taken over from JKPCC and handed over to the R&B department. After a long wait, the contractors have participated in the tendering process and now the work will very soon be allotted by Chief Engineer R&B Department,” Sehrish said.
Notably, the jetty bridge was approved in early 2000 and the project was given to JKPCC for the execution of the work.
Sehrish said that strengthening the education and health sector, particularly the Government Medical College (GMC) of the district was the top priority of the administration.
“There are some crucial issues that need to be addressed at GMC Baramulla. I regularly convene meetings with GMC officials and have communicated with the Health and Medical Education Department as well. GMC Baramulla is a priority for us,” she said.
Notably, GMC Baramulla often remains in news for poor sanitation, lack of facilities, and alleged negligence by some doctors.
“The construction of buildings for GMC is going on out of which few buildings are ready as well. But we are after the JKPCC to expedite the pace of constriction and complete all the buildings as early as possible,” Sehrish said.
She said the focus was also given on strengthening the education sector, particularly in rural areas for which the administration was taking a keen interest in utilising all available resources to augment the infrastructure and other facilities in schools.
Notably, Baramulla town is the only town that sans a designated parking place resulting in frequent traffic jams and illegal parking at various spots of the main town.
“We have taken up the matter with the Urban Development Department for allotment of land which will be used for the construction of a multi-level parking place. The matter is under discussion with the government and we are expecting a breakthrough in it shortly. I have also asked the Baramulla Municipal Council to identify the land which can be used for parking space,” she said.
The district administration recently established a roadside parking place in the main town as a short-term measure.
However, the town needs a full-fledged parking place to get rid of the traffic mess in the town.
About the encroachments by the shopkeepers in the town, DC Baramulla said regular inspections would be held in the town to disallow all such practices.
A local visit to the town depicts the lawlessness and violation of rules done by the shopkeepers who besides erecting stalls on the footpath also occupy the roadside space in front of their shops.
“Such practices will not be accepted. I will take up the matter with Municipal Committee Baramulla and steps will be taken to clear all such encroachments,” Sehrish said.