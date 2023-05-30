Baramulla transformed into centre of economic importance: LG Sinha

Baramulla: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that north Kashmir’s Baramulla district had transformed into a centre of economic importance during the last few years.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating several key infrastructure projects, seven custom hiring centres for farmers, nine poly greenhouses for Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and laying foundation stone of various projects in Baramulla, the LG said, “This aspirational district has transformed itself into a centre of economic importance in the last few years.”

“The quality of life that the citizens of Baramulla had dreamt for a long time is being fulfilled to a large extent,” he said.

Sinha said that the projects dedicated to the public had the potential to bring transformation not only in Baramulla district but entire J&K.