Baramulla transformed into centre of economic importance: LG Sinha

Baramulla: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that north Kashmir’s Baramulla district had transformed into a centre of economic importance during the last few years.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating several key infrastructure projects, seven custom hiring centres for farmers, nine poly greenhouses for Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and laying foundation stone of various projects in Baramulla, the LG said, “This aspirational district has transformed itself into a centre of economic importance in the last few years.”
“The quality of life that the citizens of Baramulla had dreamt for a long time is being fulfilled to a large extent,” he said.
Sinha said that the projects dedicated to the public had the potential to bring transformation not only in Baramulla district but entire J&K.
He said that the upgradation of Narbal-Tangmarg road would further strengthen the connectivity.
The LG also congratulated the people, public representatives, Deputy Commissioner (DC) and the entire district administration for the ‘Excellence in Public Service Administration’ award to Baramulla in the Aspirational District category conferred by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Paying homage to Maqbool Sherwani, he said the youth of Baramulla were scripting new milestones in various sectors and making significant contributions in nation building.“Youth are the custodians of our future and they have a significant role to play in J&K’s progress. To provide an opportunity for our youth and sports persons to demonstrate their skills, we are making all possible efforts and this mission will continue in the future,” Sinha said.
He shared the vision of the government and the reforms introduced under the guidance of PM Modi to accelerate the pace of socio-economic growth in all districts of J&K.
“Our initiatives in health, education, infrastructure, connectivity and emphasis on empowering women and youth have opened up a vast array of opportunities. Focus on balanced development is benefitting all sections of society and backward areas are being linked to the mainstream,” the LG said.
He called upon the PRI members and all the stakeholders for their active participation in effective implementation of the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) and other development endeavours of the government.
“HADP offers an opportunity to empower three-fourth population of J&K. We have to ensure that Kisan Sampark Abhiyan benefits more farmers and subsequent interventions lead to sustained growth and development,” the LG said.He urged people to isolate elements who were trying to disrupt peace.
“India is leading the world in digital revolution, growth, and is set to become the third largest economy in the world. We should aim higher and create an environment for excellence so that J&K can collectively contribute in realizing the dream of building our country as a global superpower,” Sinha said.The projects that he inaugurated included water supply schemes at Kreeri, Ushkura, Singhbagh, and Cherdari and 6.3 MVA, 33/11 KV receiving station at Nehalpora.
The projects for which the LG laid the foundation stone included construction of hostel block and classroom block for Government Degree College (GDC) Uri, and installation of entry gate near Amargarh Bypass and District Library Baramulla. He also distributed wheelchairs, tricycles, and medical aids to the beneficiaries.
District Development Council (DDC) Chairperson Baramulla Safina Baig highlighted various developmental issues and demands of Baramulla district and sought LG’s intervention for their early redressal.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri shared his views on the impact of HADP in the lives of J&K farmers.
DC Baramulla Syed Sehrish Asgar was also present on the occasion.