‘Barbaric, carnage, cowardly, ghastly, gruesome, heart-wrenching, senseless…’

Condemning the gruesome attack, Omar Abdullah said, “Deeply shocked as more details emerge of this targeted attack in Rajouri district of Jammu. I unequivocally condemn this heinous attack and send my condolences to the families of the deceased. I hope those injured in this attack will make a swift and complete recovery.”

Father-son duo, both the former Chief Ministers, also condoled the killing of two children and injuries to seven others in an IED blast near the house of the first firing incident. They expressed condolences and sympathies with the bereaved and prayed for swift recovery to all the injured. They demanded that the carelessness be probed and accountability fixed.

Former Chief Minister and chairman Democratic Azad Party Ghulam Nabi Azad expressed his concern over “militant attacks in Rajouri district.” “I am deeply concerned and saddened to see the resurfacing of militant activities in Rajouri district for two consecutive days in which 6 precious lives including children have been lost and 15 injured, which is a matter of great concern for each one of us,” he said.

Azad strongly condemned this heinous act of terrorism against civilians, particularly against the minority community in the state of J&K. Such acts of selective killings of a particular community even in the past had been used by terrorists as a tool to create disharmony in the society. Azad requested the people of all sections of society not to fall prey to these evil designs of militants and maintain a climate of peace and harmony. He also demanded that the state government should address the overall security situation promptly with great seriousness keeping in view the resurfacing of militant activities and trace out the militants responsible as early as possible.

He also spoke to Dr Mehmood, the Medical Superintendent of Rajouri hospital. Dr Mehmood assured Azad that all injured civilians in the hospital were being taken full care of and would be provided all the facilities available in the hospital. Azad also spoke to one of the injured civilians, Prince, currently recovering in the hospital. He wished all the injured a speedy recovery.