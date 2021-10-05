Baseer Khan relieved from Advisor’s post

Jammu: J&K government on Tuesday relieved Baseer Ahmad Khan IAS (retired) from the post of Advisor to the J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, with immediate effect.

The sudden move came a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sent a communiqué to the General Administration Department (GAD) in this connection.

“Pursuant to communication number 15030/40/2019-J&K dated October 4, 2021 of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, Baseer Ahmad Khan (retired IAS: 2000) is hereby relieved from the post of Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, with immediate effect,” read an order issued by GAD Commissioner Manoj Kumar Dwivedi.

The order did not specify any reason behind the move.