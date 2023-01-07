BASIC INFRA SANS TOILET! Several Govt schools in Kupwara lack facility

Kupwara: Notwithstanding the tall claims of the Education Department of improving infrastructure at government schools, there are several educational institutions, spread across North Kashmir’s Kupwara district, which lack toilet facilities.

Lack of toilet facility at schools has really been a nuisance for female students and in most of the cases they leave their studies halfway.

The problem of lack of toilets and other related facilities has largely been found in the schools located in the remote areas of the district. One such school is located at Deedad Mohalla in Hangnikoot area of Handwara.

The school not only lacks toilet facilities but its building is also in decrepit condition. Its crumbling building forced authorities to shift the school to a single rented room in the year gone by to prevent any human loss.

Deputy Sarpanch of the village Ashiq Hussain Deedad told Greater Kashmir that over sixty students were studying at government SSA school Deedad Mohalla Hangnikoot. They were constantly attending classes in the unsafe building before the news about it was published, thus forcing authorities to shift the school to a private accommodation, he said.