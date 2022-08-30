B'desh hiking duty on apple import upsets Kashmir growers

Baramulla: Following a massive hike in the assessment value of Kashmiri apple by the Bangladesh government, apple growers across Kashmir Tuesday urged the Centre to intervene in the matter.

As per the traders, the Bangladesh government this year increased the assessment value of the Kashmiri apple by around 40 percent.

As a result of this, the final duty levied on the fruit has gone tremendously up.

Bangladesh is the biggest export market of Kashmiri apples. Around 35 percent of some of the apple varieties, especially the American apple land in Dhaka.

President Kashmir Fruit Growers and Dealers Association, Fruit Mandi Sopore, Fayaz Ahmad Malik termed the fresh development a huge setback to the fruit industry.