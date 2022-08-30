B'desh hiking duty on apple import upsets Kashmir growers

Baramulla: Following a massive hike in the assessment value of Kashmiri apple by the Bangladesh government, apple growers across Kashmir Tuesday urged the Centre to intervene in the matter.
As per the traders, the Bangladesh government this year increased the assessment value of the Kashmiri apple by around 40 percent.
As a result of this, the final duty levied on the fruit has gone tremendously up.
Bangladesh is the biggest export market of Kashmiri apples. Around 35 percent of some of the apple varieties, especially the American apple land in Dhaka.
President Kashmir Fruit Growers and Dealers Association, Fruit Mandi Sopore, Fayaz Ahmad Malik termed the fresh development a huge setback to the fruit industry.
“The duty levied by the Bangladesh government on Kashmiri apple is huge,” he said. “Being the biggest export market of Kashmiri apple, the duty hike has started bleeding the growers.”
Bangladesh and Nepal are the two largest export markets of Kashmiri apples.
As per the Department of Horticulture Planning and Marketing, over 12,000 metric tonnes of apples are exported to Bangladesh while around 8000 metric tonnes of apples are exported to Nepal.
Appealing to the J&K administration to intervene in the matter, Malik said that the Centre also needs to intervene.
He said that they had appraised Director Horticulture about the issue and soon a team of the association would visit Delhi and take up the issue with the concerned minister.
“We will visit Delhi soon and seek the intervention of the government in the matter,” Malik said.