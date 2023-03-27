Beacon authorities shelve project, cancel tender after 6 months of work

Banihal: The authorities of Project Beacon have shelved their project to renovate strategically important Jawahar Tunnel by cancelling the tender of the construction company six months after the commencement of work.

A senior official of Project Beacon maintained that the tender was cancelled as the Beigh Construction Company (BCC) failed to complete the work as per its (Beacon's) Detailed Project Report (DPR) even after several months of work.

An amount of Rs 80 Cr was being spent on repair and renovation of two parallel tubes of Jawahar Tunnel, each having about 2.5 kilometres length, the Beacon official informed.

However, he stated that the fresh tenders were being called soon to upgrade Jawahar Tunnel and a new company would resume its (tunnel’s) renovation and repair works.