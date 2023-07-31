Beacon of Safety | NDRF, SDRF at forefront in helping people during natural disasters, accidents, Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar: National Defence Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is the “Beacon of Safety” as the force remains at the forefront in dealing with natural disasters, accidents, and the Amarnath Yatra.

NDRF, SDRF, headed by Additional Director General of Police, S J M Gillani, is part of the Command Control Centre set for the ongoing annual Amarnath Yatra.

The Command Control Centre has around 60 people from around 20 government departments working day and night.

The departments working in the Hi-tech Command Control Centre include J&K Police, CRPF, NDRF, SDRF, Health, PHE, PDD, and Telecom and besides other departments.

The force was at the forefront in saving people, who drowned in Kashmir this summer.

Unfortunately, there have been instances when lives could not be saved.

However the bodies were recovered.