Trip to Bangus valley no more treacherous, courtesy Beacon

Kupwara: It was not long ago when the tourists would have to undergo a treacherous journey to reach the enchanting meadows of Bangus valley in the absence of a motorable road.

But thanks to Beacon authorities, it has transformed into a splendid experience for the driving enthusiasts who can reach the majestic valley through a motorable road via Mawer side.

Transformation occurred a few days back when Beacon officials completed earth work of the remaining chunk of road.