Trip to Bangus valley no more treacherous, courtesy Beacon

Kupwara: It was not long ago when the tourists would have to undergo a treacherous journey to reach the enchanting meadows of Bangus valley in the absence of a motorable road.
But thanks to Beacon authorities, it has transformed into a splendid experience for the driving enthusiasts who can reach the majestic valley through a motorable road via Mawer side.
Transformation occurred a few days back when Beacon officials completed earth work of the remaining chunk of road.
Earlier tourists would park their vehicles two kilometers behind the valley and would cover the remaining distance on foot. But now with the construction of road, tourists would be able to cover the whole distance in vehicles.
A Beacon official, while giving details, told Greater Kashmir, “From Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) Reshwari, the whole distance up to Bangus valley is 15.4 kilometers.
Of total distance from Reshwari 9.7 kilometers of road stretch stands macadamized while grade first and second have been carried on 4.3 kilometers stretch and earth work has been carried out the remaining 1.4 kilometer stretch.”
He said that by the end of this year, the road on Mawer side would be fully macademised while work on two other roads from Chowkibal and Rajwar side was also in full swing.
“Due to inclement weather conditions the work on these roads was affected. But we are hopeful that it will be accomplished by the end of this year,” the official added.
Meanwhile, locals have hailed the efforts of Beacon officials who have made it possible to make the road motorable via Mawer side. They said earlier people would be compelled to walk almost two kilometers on tough terrain to reach Bangus, but now with the construction of road, people would find it easy to visit these beautiful meadows.