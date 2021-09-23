Bear and leopard cub ‘crushed to death’

Srinagar: A black bear in Ganderbal and a leopard cub in Srinagar have died after being run over by unknown vehicles.

In Ganderbal, people spotted the body of black bear lying in a pool of blood near power house Kangan on the Srinagar-Leh highway. On being informed, the wildlife officials took the body into custody.

Likewise, the leopard cub was found dead on a roadside near Gupkar area in Srinagar Thursday morning.

Regional Wildlife Warden Kashmir, Rashid Naqash told Greater Kashmir that both the bear and the leopard cub have died after being hit by unknown vehicles.

He said they are further ascertaining the facts in the incidents.